Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with the Calyrex and Blaziken-themed expansion Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in August 2023.

Chilling Reign top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Chilling Reign top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $208.98
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $125.31
  3. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $74.73
  4. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $53.10
  5. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $50.08
  6. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.71
  7. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $42.33
  8. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $39.16
  9. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.59
  10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $34.64
  11. Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $34.06
  12. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $31.93
  13. Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $27.03
  14. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $26.02
  15. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.48

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is down $15 after a spike in the market, which is notable. Let's keep an eye on this card. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art is also down almost $10 this month.

