Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Crown Tundra-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in August 2024.

Article Summary Chilling Reign's top cards in August 2024: Blaziken VMAX Alt Art at $290.87, Galarian Moltres V at $139.02

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art drops $80 in value, while Rainbow Rare version doubles unpredictably

Galarian Moltres V sees a $40 drop; Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX remains steady amid market shifts

Monthly updates help Pokémon TCG collectors track card values and time their purchases effectively

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $290.87 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $139.02 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $93.17 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $63.00 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $55.46 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $55.32 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $49.28 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $48.63 Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare 200/198: $47.27 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $39.94 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $30.84 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $28.09 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $23.85 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $21.66 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $21.62

After a wild surge in value, the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era are evening out in the market. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art, the most coveted card of this set, has dropped over $80 in value in the past two months after a steep upswing. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art fell in value as well by almost $40. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art surprisingly remained rock steady, while Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art saw a marginal increase. The most usual change, though, is seen in Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare, which doubled in value out of nowhere.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!