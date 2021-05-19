Complete Luminous Legends Y Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's dive in and see which Pokémon are worthy of your raid pass.

Tier One

Alolan Meowth – Shiny available, boosted rate

Espurr

Murkrow – Shiny available, standard rate

Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted rate

This one is pretty simple. Espurr has been in raids frequently enough that, without a Shiny available, it's not worth throwing passes at. Murkrow is a common wild spawn and, even though it hasn't been featured during the Season of Legends, isn't worth a raid pass due to its availability. Sneasel and Alolan Meowth both have boosted Shiny rates so if you don't have these Shinies, they're certainly worth your time. Note, though, that Sneasel is also commonly boosted during Dark-type and Ice-type events, so you'll get your chance sooner or later even if you don't go after it this time.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny available, boosted rate

Cacturne

Galarian Weezing

Tyranitar

Absol and Tyranitar are the big hitters here. Absol has a nicely boosted Shiny rate, while Tyranitar is a wealth of Larvitar candy if you catch it using a Pinap Berry.

Tier Five

Yveltal

Yveltal is, of course, the brand new Legendary entering Pokémon GO with the current Luminous Legends Y event. It is very much worthy of your raid pass. If you would like to build a team of counters to take on this raid boss, you can use our raid guide where we rank the top ten overall counters followed by the top ten budget counters.

Mega Raids

Mega Altaria – Shiny available, standard rate of one in 60 for Mega-capable species

Meta Ampharos – Shiny available, standard rate of one in 60 for Mega-capable species

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard rate of one in 60 for Mega-capable species

No changes here! This is the Mega Raid rotation that began with the introduction of Mega Altaria after Swablu Community Day this past Saturday, and is not part of the Luminous Legends Y event.