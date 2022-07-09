Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $102.37 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $98.10 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $76.21 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $51.89 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $44.94 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $41.98 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $40.62 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $40.05 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $31.72 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $25.46 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $24.79 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $23.10 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $22.87 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $22.46 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $21.46

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art, one of the two top chase cards of the set along with Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art, is up a few dollars, breaking the $100 barrier once again. Even noting that, there is little movement in this set. Cards seem to have either risen by about $5, dropped by about $5, or mostly stayed rock steady. This speaks to the strong interest in Chilling Reign.