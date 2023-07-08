Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In July 2023

Is the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign up or down in the secondary market this month?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $208.98 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $128.57 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $75.94 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $55.10 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $52.44 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $51.89 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $44.28 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $43.61 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $39.78 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $37.26 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $34.74 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $33.45 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $29.10 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $28.11 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $24.87

We have a significant drop of $19 in the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare. This follows steady growth of this card since last year, when it dropped under $100 in July 2022. I do not see this as a card that can maintain $200+ value, but we shall see.

My biggest advice this month is to watch the Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter like a hawk. "Waifu" themed cards have been increasing in value since the interest in Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporters in new Scarlet & Violet sets. We are seeing Sword & Shield cards featuring female Trainers increase in value. For example, the Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter previously didn't rank and is now on the board. This new interest hasn't impacted Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter yet… but I believe it's just a matter of time.

