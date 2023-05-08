CECC Texas Crowns Four New Champions During 2023 Esports Event We have the full results from the CECC Texas held in Arlington this past weekend, with four new esports teams crowed.

Over the weekend, CECC Texas (Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup) held their annual esports event in Arlington crowing four new college champions. The event took place at the Esports Stadium Arlington where several colleges swarmed the arena for four different video games, as teams competed in Overwatch 2, Valorant, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The event included the first all-women's team, a new HBCU program, several nationally ranked programs, and a Service Academy, with teams and MVPs from each bracket getting a $26k share of the prize pool. We have the complete rundown of all the winners for you below from tournament organizers as the event drew one of the largest crowds they've seen for one of these competitions.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Fisher College

Fisher College, a private school in Boston, defeated Michigan State University 2-0 (in a best-of-3 series) in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Grand Finals. The Falcons took control from the start of the game and cruised to victory. Fisher advanced to the finals beating Michigan State, while the Spartans turned around and beat Northwood University in the lower bracket, to set up a rematch in the Grand Finals. Carlos "Sonix" Perez, a sophomore from the Dominican Republic majoring in management with a focus on entertainment, earned his second CECC MVP for the Super Smash Bro Ultimate tournament (he won in 2022 with Bay State College). Sonix, who ranks in the top 5 in the world, also won the Open LAN Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament presented by Smoothie King this weekend against 172 competitors.

Rocket League – Northwood University

Northwood University, a private school in Midland, Mich., captured their second Rocket League title back-to-back, racing past the University of Akron 4-1 (in a best of 7 series) in the Grand Finals. The two teams squared off for the title in 2021. Northwood beat Indian River State College, a public school in Ft. Pierce, Fla., while Akron knocked out Boise State University. Zander "Nitrous" Shah, a sophomore from Newtown, Mass., majoring in finance, was named CECC MVP, who has been actively playing Rocket League since 2018. Nitrous won his last two LAN Rocket League events, so he was feeling confident coming into CECC Texas.

Valorant – Northwood University

After a heartbreaking loss to San Jose State University at CECC Atlanta in 2022 in the Grand Finals, Northwood University found redemption at CECC Texas and beat Fisher College 2-0 (in a best-of-3 series) in the Valorant Grand Finals. Fisher had a chance to force a game 3, but Northwood skillfully turned the tables and closed out the match. Hunter "Furbsa" McMillan, a sophomore from McLeansville, N.C., majoring in business management, was named CECC MVP for the Valorant bracket. Furbsa claimed his third MVP in his career. While he has eyes on going pro in the future, Furbsa hopes to repeat as a champion next year at CECC with his current team.

Overwatch 2 – Maryville University

Maryville University, a private school in St. Louis, Mo., completed its road to the Overwatch 2 Grand Finals, topping Fisher College 3-0 (in a best-of-5 series), who meticulously took care of business to hoist the trophy. The Saints beat Boise State University, while Fisher College topped the University of Texas-Dallas in the Semi-Finals. Enrique "Joobi" Triana, a sophomore from Mayfield, Ky., majoring in psychology, was named CECC MVP for the Overwatch 2 bracket. Joobi, a former pro player with the Houston Outlaws, returned to school to focus on his game and bond with his collegiate teammates, however, they took a different approach for CECC Texas.