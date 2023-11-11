Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Crown Tundra-themed Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in November 2023.

Article Summary Chilling Reign’s top card, Blaziken VMAX, sits at a value of $165.22.

Monthly TCG Value Watch tracks Pokémon card market trends.

The set reflects a slight value drop in November 2023.

TCGPlayer provides up-to-date market values for collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $165.22 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $123.08 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $67.59 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $56.23 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $41.93 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.41 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $37.86 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $37.40 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $33.32 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $29.04 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $26.95 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $26.89 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $19.31 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $18.81 Flannery Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/198: $17.24

We have a comparatively slight $7 drop in value this month for the biggest card of the set, Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare. We see a similar drop in Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter, a much lower value card but still pretty high for a Full Arty Trainer.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!