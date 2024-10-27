Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Crown Tundra-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in October 2024.

Top card of Chilling Reign. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $273.85
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $127.72
  3. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $78.85
  4. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $60.74
  5. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $45.19
  6. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $44.41
  7. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $43.26
  8. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $43.23
  9. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $40.17
  10. Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare 200/198: $36.28
  11. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $30.18
  12. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $23.20
  13. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $22.94
  14. Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $19.27
  15. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $18.30

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare remains a high-value card, but it is slowly dropping in the market. It fell $17 since August, which indicates a slow fall. I could see it going down to the low $200s, but I do not see it long-term becoming a very affordable card. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare fell $15, which hit harder at its lower value. It continues to surprise me, though, that a Calyrex card is staying so expensive. Most of the rest of the cards in this set lost between $1 and $7 in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

