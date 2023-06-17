Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Darkness Ablaze, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on the Charizard-themed set Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze to examine the market in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $29.94 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.28 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.18 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $7.28 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.04 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.01 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $7.00 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.94 Charizard V 019/189: $4.15 Rose Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 196/189: $3.90

The value of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze cards in the secondary market remained quite steady this month. The Charizard VMAX is by far the biggest card of the set but it is still nowhere near a highly coveted chase card when compared to the top cards of most other sets from this era. The fact that a card worth $3.90 is in the top ten hits of Darkness Ablaze tells you all you need to know about the value of this set.

