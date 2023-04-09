Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in April 2023 sees the Umbreon VMAX continue to rise with no end it sight. Could it break $1,000?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $625.52 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $295.24 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $151.68 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $135.63 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $132.77 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $97.37 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $93.56 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $90.24 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $71.12 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $64.42 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $62.63 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $58.86 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $35.50 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $33.61 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $30.78

This is getting unhinged. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art went up $80 last month. This card's rise is absolutely exponential and it seems destined to be the first modern English-language card in a very, very, very long time to crack $1,000. Could it happen? At this rate, it's less if and more when. The other Alternate Arts of this set remain dynamic, with Umbreon V falling a bit, Leafeon V falling a bit, and the Eeveelution VMAXes staying relatively steady.