Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In July 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the many expensive chase cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in July 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $615.20 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $268.62 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $168.10 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $142.75 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $134.14 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $88.73 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $92.01 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $88.49 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $69.26 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $63.39 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $57.08 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.85 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $33.58 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $31.41 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.54

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the biggest chase card of the Sword & Shield era. It has lost $17. Another even more significant drop is the $14 drop in the Dragonite V Alternate Art that puts this card under $100 once again. We see a $7 in Glaceon V Alternate Art and a bit less than that in the Leafeon V Alternate Art.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!