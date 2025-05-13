Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in May 2025.

Article Summary Track the top Pokémon TCG card values from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies as of May 2025

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the set's most valuable and sought-after modern chase card

Recent minor price drops observed in several Alternate Art cards, including Rayquaza and Leafeon

Evolving Skies retains its status as the definitive modern chase-card-driven Pokémon TCG set

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,669.86 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $775.42 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $416.41 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $397.05 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $348.23 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $288.87 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $267.56 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $237.44 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $160.97 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $127.54 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $119.15 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $99.45 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $56.50 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $50.57 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $45.70

We have a slight drop in Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, the hobby's ultimate modern chase card, this month. It fell by just over $70. We see a similar drop in the second biggest chase card of the set, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, which fell by $25. That card is steady at just under half the value of the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art, so this fall makes sense. This set is far from evening out in the market, and remains the definitive chase-card-driven modern expansion. The only surprising drop is Leafeon V Alternate Art, which fell by $35 and dropped under $100. It is the only Eeveelution Alternate Art that isn't a promo card that is currently under $100.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

