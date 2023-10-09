Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution and Dragon-themed Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $516.24 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $262.37 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $143.69 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $137.93 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $126.63 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $91.86 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $83.13 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $76.57 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $62.88 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $56.76 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $56.16 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.35 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $27.36 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $27.25 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $26.46

We have a notable drop on the big chase card, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art. This card fell $32 this past month while the second biggest card of the set, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, remains steady but still far below the Umbreon in value. Dragonite V Alternate Art jumped up $5, inching its way toward the $100 mark.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!