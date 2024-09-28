Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in September 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $888.98 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $399.14 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $271.98 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $235.66 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $190.41 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $141.30 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $134.69 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $111.44 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $87.32 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $74.10 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $69.65 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $65.47 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $39.42 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $37.67 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $37.30

Aaaaaaaand the Umbreon is up again! Just when you thought it was down, it pulls all your money back in.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, this set's chase card, as well as the most valuable card of the entire Sword & Shield era by a mile, is up $45 this month. It's getting dangerously close to $900. The second most coveted hit of this expansion, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, is also up $14. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art, on the other hand, is down $20, while Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art dropped $30.

