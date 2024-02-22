Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in February 2024.

Article Summary Explore the current value of Pokémon TCG Fusion Strike's top cards in February 2024.

Gengar VMAX leads the value chart, with Espeon VMAX following closely behind.

Market trends show minor oscillations without indication of major shifts.

For daily Pokémon TCG insights and set reveals, keep an eye on Bleeding Cool.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $201.87 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $125.48 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $58.42 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $28.73 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $27.83 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $23.42 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $18.90 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $13.00 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $7.64 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $6.61

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is slightly down, inching toward a sub-$200 value once again. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, on the other hand, is slightly up but just by a few dollars. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is down a few dollars. All of this is just market oscillation and doesn't hint at any upcoming major falls or spikes.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!