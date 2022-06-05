Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $110.52 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $99.89 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $78.00 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $54.40 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $42.33 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $27.28 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $24.89 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $23.99 Mew VMAX 114/264: $21.85 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $18.05 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $12.51 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $11.77 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.89 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $10.77 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $10.68

There hasn't been much movement in this set at all for the major hits, but two VMAXes have finally dropped. Both the standard versions of the Mew VMAX and Gengar VMAX have dropped. These were quite a bit more valuable than most VMAXes in the Pokémon TCG but are now beginning to even out. I personally believe that we have yet to see the set fully bottom out, so I'd give it more time before buying the major cards as singles.