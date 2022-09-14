Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In September 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in September 2022.

Fusion Strike Celebi V and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Fusion Strike Celebi V and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $133.06
  2. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $131.83
  3. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $68.20
  4. Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $39.60
  5. Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $38.32
  6. Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $28.30
  7. Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $24.24
  8. Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $22.52
  9. Mew V Full Art 250/264: $17.32
  10. Mew VMAX 114/264: $16.67
  11. Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.02
  12. Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.22
  13. Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.11
  14. Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $9.69
  15. Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.10

Whoa. Big jump for the two top cards. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art and Espeon VMAX Alternate Art have shot from the very low $100s to $130 a piece. That is a huge and notable leap for two cards in a set that has been widely available. Do yourself a favor and follow the value of these two cards closely, as we just saw the Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies jump significantly even in the midst of that set becoming more available through an Elite Trainer Box reprint.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.