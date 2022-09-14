Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $133.06 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $131.83 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $68.20 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $39.60 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $38.32 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $28.30 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $24.24 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $22.52 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $17.32 Mew VMAX 114/264: $16.67 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.02 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.22 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.11 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $9.69 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.10

Whoa. Big jump for the two top cards. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art and Espeon VMAX Alternate Art have shot from the very low $100s to $130 a piece. That is a huge and notable leap for two cards in a set that has been widely available. Do yourself a favor and follow the value of these two cards closely, as we just saw the Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies jump significantly even in the midst of that set becoming more available through an Elite Trainer Box reprint.