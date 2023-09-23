Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Is Blaziken VMAX Alt Art Falling?

After we saw the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art drop in value this past month, we wonder what is the recipe of a Pokémon TCG chase card.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, we take a special look at the fall of the once-popular Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare?

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198 is currently sitting at a value of $179.99. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art takes a huge dip this month, falling $30. It was very recently over $200, which was the result of a previous spike in the card's value. I do not see this being a card that stays in the high $100s, either. Due to the level of popularity of Blaziken, I think it's fair to estimate this card will level out around $120 – 135. The cards that go above this tend to be hyper-popular Pokémon. Examples are Charizard, Pikachu, Eeveelutions with Umbreon being the main one, Gengar, and a few other breakouts. Other cards can pop based on artwork or trends, such as the waifu-focused hype, but outside of that, it takes more than a rarity to make a chase card.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!