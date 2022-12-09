Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in September 2022 are doing now in late December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $288.15 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $128.32 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $45.50 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $40.53 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $19.54 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $18.79 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $13.23 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.70 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $10.71 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $10.28 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $9.64 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $8.98 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $8.80 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $8.65 Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/196: $13.23

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $49.30 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $29.05 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $13.68 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $11.09 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $10.59

Whoa. I hate to be right in a case like this, but that's just how it happened. The Giratina V Alternate Art underwent a dramatic upswing in value this month, jumping almost $60.

Outside of the four Alternate Arts, all cards in the main set had dropped under $20 making this a relatively affordable set other than the outliers. The Trainer Gallery has two high-value Pikachu hits. Well, high value for Trainer Gallery cards, which generally fall in under $20 range.