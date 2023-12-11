Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series reports on the Lost Zone-themed cards from Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin market update.

Giratina V Alternate Art tops the list at $234.82 in value.

Trainer Gallery subset features a coveted Pikachu VMAX Super Rare.

Sword & Shield's Lost Origin shows a dip in secondary market prices.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in August 2022, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $234.82 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $85.37 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $26.77 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $17.35 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $15.43 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $11.49 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $10.70 Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $9.41 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $8.80 Collapsed Stadium Gold Secret Rare 215/196: $7.75

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $32.68 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $20.09 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.27 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $6.12 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $5.40

The Giratina V Alternate Art remains steady in value, but the cards already valued under $20 took a dip across the board this month. Overall, this Lost Zone-themed expansion is down in the secondary market while still boasting the second-most valuable chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era after the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

