Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In July 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the incredibly dynamic and high-value Giratina V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield - Lost Origin.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $291.89 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $112.19 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $38.43 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $30.77 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $18.96 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $15.29 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.60 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $9.47 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $8.99 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/196: $8.91

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $38.37 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $26.92 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $8.74 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $8.22 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $7.58

After a meteoric rise, we are seeing the slow but steady fall of Giratina V Alternate Art. Once seemingly destined to follow Umbreon VMAX Alt Art's steps and pass $400, this card has now finally dipped back under $300, falling $26 this month. We are seeing the Trainer Gallery cards drop slightly as well, but only by a few dollars each.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

