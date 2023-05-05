Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in May 2023 examines this Giratina-themed set, but will we ever see its major chase card fall?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $325.56 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $123.71 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $41.14 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $34.12 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $20.04 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $18.49 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $13.36 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $13.19 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $11.44 Colress's Experiment Full Art 190/196: $11.21

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $50.63 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $26.43 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $9.74 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $8.97 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $8.28

The main Sword & Shield – Lost Origin set stayed steady this month, but the main hit of the Trainer Gallery subset has finally dipped. That's the Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare, which fell $8. The second biggest card of the subset, Pikachu V Character Super Rare, also fell $9. Pikachu is going down!