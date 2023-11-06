Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Lost Zone-themed Sword & Shield - Lost Origin expansion in November 2023.

Article Summary Exploring the current market values of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Top-valued cards of the set listed with their current market prices.

Inclusion of a Trainer Gallery subset within the Pokémon TCG expansion.

Insights on value changes of chase cards like Giratina V Alternate Art.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in August 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $256.07 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $85.51 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $26.00 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $18.15 Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $16.49 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $15.75 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $13.46 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.08 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $8.06 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $7.95

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $35.08 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $20.83 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $7.60 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.28 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $5.31

Giratina V Alternate Art is the second biggest chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era behind Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, so its drops are always notable. This month, it fell $23 in value. Aerodactyl V Alternate Art had almost as big of a fall at $19. Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare, which never previously ranked high, shot up to the fifth overall card in the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!