Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In September 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the Alternate Arts of the Origin Forme Giratina-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in August 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $298.70 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $101.32 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $32.86 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $20.16 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $19.56 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $17.41 Giratina VSTAR 131/196: $12.99 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.27 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $9.11 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/196: $8.81

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $39.65 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $27.21 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $8.75 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $7.76 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $7.07

This month, the Giratina V Alternate Art chase card has dropped by $20. It still remains the second biggest hit of the Sword & Shield era after the iconic Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Most cards in this set have dropped a few dollars this month, except for Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare and Giratina VSTAR which raised slightly in value. In the Trainer Gallery, the two Pikachu Character Super Rares went up in value a little, so we will have to focus on these in the next installments to see if they are going to stay grounded or take off in the secondary market.

