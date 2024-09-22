Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in September 2024.

Article Summary Explore current values of top Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin cards as of September 2024.

See the drastic impact of market shifts on Giratina V Alternate Art, Aerodactyl V, and other top cards.

Dive into the Trainer Gallery subset, featuring Pikachu VMAX and other high-demand character rares.

Understand the broader trends affecting Pokémon TCG value fluctuations and collector strategies.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now, two full years after release, in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $337.50 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $100.07 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $35.49 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $16.75 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $15.62 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $8.34 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $8.00 Dark Path Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $7.90 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $7.51 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $6.89

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $32.01 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $22.01 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $6.01 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $5.85 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.80

After seeing Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies' Umbreon VMAX Alt Art undergo yet another alarming spike in value, I'm soothed a bit to see Giratina V Alternate Art, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin's monster chase card, drop $32 this month. Aerodactyl V Alternate Art, on the other hand, was as rock solid as its typing. It didn't even increase or decrease in value by a single dollar.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!