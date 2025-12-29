Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards, TCPI

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first set of the transformative Mega Evolution era in December 2025.

Article Summary Market sees major price drops for Mega Hyper Rares in Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set December 2025

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare leads the set, but its value plunged by $144 in just one month

Special Illustration Rares also fell in value, but drops less severe than those for Hyper Rares

Collector hype on new era sets fuels volatile prices; market correction is likely to continue

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, which came out in September 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare 188/132: $4326.03 Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare 187/132: $286.09 Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 178/132: $196.19 Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare 179/132: $185.12 Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 177/132: $142.65 Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 181/132: $84.59 Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 184/132: $81.98 Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare 180/132: $80.33 Mega Kangaskhan ex Special Illustration Rare 182/132: $70.71 Acerola's Mischief Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 183/132: $34.23 Lillie's Determination Full Art Trainer Supporter 169/132: $21.28 Wally's Compassion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 186/132: $21.13 Lt. Surge's Bargain Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 185/132: $19.41 Marshadow Illustration Rare 146/132: $14.47 Mega Lucario ex Full Art 160/132: $14.36

Huge drop alert! Despite the intense rarity of Mega Hyper Rares, the market value of these cards has taken a nosedive this month. The biggest card of the set, Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare, was hit with a $144 loss. Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare dropped by $80. While the Special Illustration Rare equivalents of both cards also lost market value, the drops were far less precipitous. Other cards, like Marshadow Illustration Rare, are left at 1/6th of their November 2025 value. Let it be understood: when a new era launches, hype is high. Don't get fooled into buying singles of a base set like this when the market is still adjusting to that hype. This set will undoubtedly continue to drop. How low will it go?

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!