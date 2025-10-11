Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, mega pokemon, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in October 2025

A new era begins for the Pokémon TCG with the release of Mega Evolution base set, which introduces new Mega Hyper Rare Gold cards.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution base set debuts, igniting new excitement among collectors in October 2025.

Mega Hyper Rare Gold cards feature the toughest pull rates, driving their skyrocketing market values.

Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex top the set's value charts, selling for hundreds on TCGPlayer.

Collector demand and set volatility make tracking card values and market trends more important than ever.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, the first set of this new era, which came out in September 2025, are doing now a month later in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare 188/132: $627.36 Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare 187/132: $497.52 Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 178/132: $318.71 Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare 179/132: $278.36 Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 177/132: $222.51 Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 181/132: $192.79 Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 184/132: $171.75 Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare 180/132: $99.39 Mega Kangaskhan ex Special Illustration Rare 182/132: $88.09 Marshadow Illustration Rare 146/132: $68.01 Acerola's Mischief Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 183/132: $57.23 Lt. Surge's Bargain Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 185/132: $37.62 Lillie's Determination Full Art Trainer Supporter 169/132: $36.82 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 134/132: $36.82 Vulpix Illustration Rare 138/132: $30.82

This is our first time observing the value of Mega Evolution base set. The market is still reacting to these cards, so expect volatility. Note that researchers have found that the Mega Hyper Rares have by far the hardest pull rates in the history of the hobby, which is driving up their value considerably. Expect these to be the chase card of any set in which they appear, due to that difficulty to pull.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

