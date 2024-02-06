Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In February 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $51.09 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $21.19 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $15.88 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $10.84 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.42 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $7.57 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.34 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $6.32 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $4.32 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $3.97

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped slightly in value, remaining one of the lowest-valued modern Charizard chase cards. Is it because of the Tera Crown Jewel? I don't know because this is indeed quite a sick illustration by AKIRA EGAWA. This set remains currently the most affordable Scarlet & Violet era set to complete, which is quite strange considering it's Charizard-themed.

