Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in March 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $47.38 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $22.14 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $11.37 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.41 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $8.04 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $6.66 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $6.58 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $5.62 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $4.93 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $3.97

The chase card, Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, has fallen a few dollars this month but not a truly notable amount. There are three sets that have Charizard cards as the top valued card of the set: this set, the Scarlet & Violet – 151 special expansion, and the Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates special expansion. Of all three, this set's Charizard is the cheapest.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

