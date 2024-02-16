Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special Shiny cards from Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in February 2024.

Article Summary February 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch spotlights the Paldean Fates set.

Shiny Charizard ex leads as the chase card, with a market value of $169.44.

Top 15 cards' values range from $169.44 to $12.95, key for collectors.

Updates on Pokémon TCG market trends and set values available monthly.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $169.44 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $120.48 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $62.01 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $49.77 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $27.51 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $20.62 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $17.23 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $16.26 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $16.04 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $15.43 Miraidon ex Blue & Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $14.76 Shiny Pidgye 196/091: $14.55 Nemona Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/091: $13.66 Shiny Pidgye 202/091: $13.57 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $12.95

This is our first time observing the values of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. As expected, the Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is the chase card. However, the Japanese version of the set, Shiny Treasure ex, has Iono as a hugely valuable card while it's just in the fifth slot of this set, with Shiny Mew ex and Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rares both out-ranking it.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

