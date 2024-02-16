Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In February 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special Shiny cards from Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in February 2024.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in February 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $169.44
- Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $120.48
- Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $62.01
- Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $49.77
- Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $27.51
- Shiny Charmander 109/091: $20.62
- Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $17.23
- Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $16.26
- Shiny Ditto 201/091: $16.04
- Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $15.43
- Miraidon ex Blue & Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $14.76
- Shiny Pidgye 196/091: $14.55
- Nemona Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/091: $13.66
- Shiny Pidgye 202/091: $13.57
- Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $12.95
This is our first time observing the values of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. As expected, the Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is the chase card. However, the Japanese version of the set, Shiny Treasure ex, has Iono as a hugely valuable card while it's just in the fifth slot of this set, with Shiny Mew ex and Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rares both out-ranking it.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.