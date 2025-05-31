Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in May 2025.

Article Summary Track the current market values of top Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates cards in May 2025.

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare remains the highest valued card despite a $68 drop.

Shiny Charizard ex and other chase cards also saw decreased values, except Iono which rose by $5.

Shiny Ralts rises into the Top 10, reflecting changing collector demand for Scarlet & Violet cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $303.02 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $179.51 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $77.14 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $37.96 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $32.09 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $22.63 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $20.37 Shiny Ralts 153/091: $19.69 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $19.61 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $18.36 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $17.78 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $19.62 Shiny Kirlia 154/091: $17.06 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $16.19 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $15.54

This month, Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare, the top card of the set, saw a $68 drop. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare fell in value too, but the drop was not quite as steep, at just over $20. All of the top five cards fell in value except for Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which actually grew by $5. We also noticed growth in Shiny Ralts, which didn't previously rank in the Top 15 but is now the 8th most valuable card in this set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

