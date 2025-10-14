Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in October 2025.

Article Summary Track the top-valued Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates cards as of October 2025 for the latest collector updates

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set, now soaring above $650 in market value

Shiny Charizard ex and Gardevoir ex have seen dramatic value jumps, highlighting renewed interest

Discover which Scarlet & Violet chase cards are now hardest to find or most worth collecting

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $653.20 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $313.69 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $142.39 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $37.56 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $29.43 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $42.18 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $22.53 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $22.04 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $20.23 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $18.93 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $16.46 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $15.91 Shiny Lucario 174/091: $15.59 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $15.46 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $14.36

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare continues its ascent to the moon, booming in value by $100 since September. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare increased by about $130, almost doubling its value in a single bound. The same is true for Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, which is up by over $60.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

