Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In March 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $61.88 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $32.22 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $31.53 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $25.68 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $21.94 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $21.68 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $20.57 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $18.61 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $17.31 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.92 Sandy Shocks ex Special Illustration Rare 250/182: $13.78 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $12.81 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $12.72 Roaring Moon ex Hyper Rare Gold 262/182: $11.83 Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $11.72

This set's chase card, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare, fell by another $6 this month. This card has been on the downturn for two months straight now. The rest of the set has remained relatively steady this month.

