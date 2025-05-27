Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in May 2025.

Article Summary Track the shifting market values of top Pokémon TCG: Paradox Rift cards in May 2025.

Groudon Illustration Rare leads as the most valuable card, despite an $18 price drop this month.

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare continues a steady decline in price since release.

Paradox Rift remains one of the most affordable Scarlet & Violet sets for completionists to finish.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $72.16 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $48.77 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $43.55 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $30.86 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $27.77 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $25.58 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $24.18 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $22.16 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $22.06 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $18.69 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $18.46 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $16.91 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $15.72 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.99 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare 255/182: $14.34

This month, Groudon Illustration Rare has fallen by $18. Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare, once the top card of the set, continues to become more affordable after another drop; this time at $11. Overall, this set is dropping value… but slowly. It will be, at least for a while, one of the most affordable Scarlet & Violet sets to complete.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

