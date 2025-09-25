Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in September 2025.

Article Summary Track the top-valued Pokémon TCG: Paradox Rift cards as of September 2025 using TCGPlayer prices

Groudon Illustration Rare soars with a $20 jump, approaching $100 chase card status in the set

Roaring Moon ex, Altaria ex, and Garchomp ex see notable value increases after recent dips

Collector market for Scarlet & Violet-era Pokémon TCG cards heats up with renewed buyer interest

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $91.09 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $44.02 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $43.83 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $34.59 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $29.59 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $27.59 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $23.01 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $22.43 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $20.85 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $20.40 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $17.60 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $16.51 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $16.15 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $15.97 Gholdengo ex Full Art 231/182: $14.18

Big jump for the chase card! Groudon Illustration Rare has seen a $20 increase, and it seems well-positioned to soon be a $100+ chase card. We're also seeing value increase notably on other cards with Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare up $7, Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare up $6, and, most interestingly, Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare up almost $10 after its previous downward trajectory.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!