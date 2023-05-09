Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In May 2023 Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series follows the cards of the special Pokémon GO set released last year with Niantic as the market shifts.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $39.43 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $27.20 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $23.15 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $21.15 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $14.96 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $14.69 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $14.62 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $12.74 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $12.51 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $10.07

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare is the chase card that could. This card has gone up $3 since last month. While this is certainly not an expensive chase card compared to the value of chase cards from other sets, it remains unusual that a Rainbow Rare is outranking other types. Rainbow Rares were already out of favor among many collectors when this set dropped, with the fanbase favoring Alt Arts. Now, Rainbow Rares have been entirely removed as a card type from the hobby as it moves into the Paldea-themed Scarlet & Violet era, which uses Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares for their Secret Rare section.