Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in January 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it appears that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now, one year later, in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $882.32 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $303.08 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $252.17 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $198.35 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $185.42 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $185.42 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $163.88 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $155.18 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $142.08 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $106.23 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $98.91 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $88.24 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $65.28 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $61.18 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $60.53

Following a $170 drop, Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare is finally under $1,000 in value. All of the other big chase cards in the set saw smaller but consistent losses, ranging from $5 – 20 lost. This set is far from crashing, but it doesn't seem to be going in the direction of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies anymore. Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare was the one card of the top 15 listed above that saw an increase in value, but it was just by a couple of dollars.

