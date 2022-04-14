Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $33.24 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $25.32 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $24.85 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $18.36 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $17.63 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.34 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $16.92 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $16.37 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $16.25 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $15.60 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $13.95 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $13.51 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $12.76 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.52 Big Charm Gold Secret Rare 206/192: $11.49

Rebel Clash has, in my opinion, already bottomed out. I can see cards fluctuating a bit but I can't see card value falling much more. It is unlikely that Pokémon TCG will reprint this set and we can actually see the Boss's Orders Full Art going up a bit. I think the best time to act on this one may have been in previous months, but I think it'd still be a good call to pick up the set in singles before we actually do see cards rise in value. While I don't think the rise will be extreme, it'd be better to save than to risk it.