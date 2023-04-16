Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash in April 2023 shows a slight increase in the set's top card, which features Team Rocket's Giovanni.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $35.28 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $24.81 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $22.26 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.12 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.02 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.63 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.22 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $12.02 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.95 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $11.74 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.10 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.50 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.22 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.20 Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $9.16

We are seeing minor changes to Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash this month. The top card, Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter, is up $4. The second biggest card of the set, Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter, is down $3. The rest of the cards in the set are all relatively steady, with the trend this month being about a $1 drop, which is nothing major to note.