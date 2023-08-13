Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, rebel clash, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observe the early Sword & Shield-era expansion Rebel Clash in August 2023 to see how the cards are selling.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $36.90 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $36.51 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $19.94 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.38 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.15 Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $14.98 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.89 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.33 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.08 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $11.04 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.04 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.85 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.62 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.44 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.17

The renewed interest in Full Art Trainer Supporter cards drove up the value of Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter last month, but that has evened out. Now, this month has seen a $9 drop in that card, making it fall back down to a near tie with the second most valuable card of the set, Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter.

