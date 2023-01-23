Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash in January 2023 notes very little movement in this early Sword & Shield-era expansion.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $27.13 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $26.17 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $22.16 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $17.65 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.15 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.43 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $13.34 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.97 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $12.68 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.47 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.16 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.05 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.02 Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $10.88 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.77

As we get more and more distant from Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, it is less and less likely that we will see the Pokémon TCG reprint this set. We saw some more booster packs released to stores last year, which was already a bit odd, as later and more in-demand sets like Evolving Skies have been waiting for more attention on the reprint front. Now, though, with us moving to the next era, the current market values of these cards are likely close to locked in for the time being.