Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $32.95 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $24.15 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $20.29 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $18.79 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $17.99 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.76 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $17.18 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $16.09 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $15.66 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $15.18 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $12.57 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $12.57 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $1252 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.73 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $10.43

For all of the undeserved hated Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash gets, the cards aren't technically that cheap compared to other similar sets. The very next set, Darkness Ablaze, had way warmer reception but has tanked in a way that Rebel Clash has not. The one consistent thing that keeps Rebel Clash on the more affordable end when it comes to singles is that it has no true chase card. Currently, Boss's Orders Full Art stands above the rest, but truly not by much.