Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In June 2023

A big moment is happening in the 2020 Pokémon TCG set Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash in June 2023 as one of the cards is doubling in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $28.61 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $40.81 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $19.48 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $15.93 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.68 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.22 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.20 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.01 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $11.48 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.95 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.83 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.09 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $9.67 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.18 Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $8.63

Whoa. Big, big jump. This may be the biggest jump in the history of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. This is further proof that my theory that the "Waifu Craze" is back in the Pokémon TCG. This is happening because of the trending Special Trainer Illustration Rare chase cards in Scarlet & Violet sets, so we will likely start to see Sword & Shield Full Art Trainers increase in value. Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter has almost doubled in value this month alone. Damn!

