Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Dex-ordered, Kanto-themed set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now a month later in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $118.54 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $49.69 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $43.59 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $41.32 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $36.85 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $34.77 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $28.38 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $25.96 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $21.47 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $20.08 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $19.46 Mew ex Gold Hyper Rare 205/165: $17.17 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $16.88 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $16.68 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $16.27

We have a big and surprising drop in the value of Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which was the second biggest hit it took two weeks ago. It has lost $17 in value in that time, showing a downturn in interest in what started out as the most hyped card type of the era: female-driven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporters. The idea of the Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare being more valuable completely floors me, but here we are.

Charmander Illustration Rare has also dropped $10 in value, and Mew ex Gold Hyper Rare dropped by $7.

