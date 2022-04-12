Tapu Bulu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022

The Tapu rollout continues in Pokémon GO. First, we got the Electric/Fairy-type Tapu Koko as the Season of Alola rolled out. Then, a while later, the Psychic/Fairy-type Tapu Lele arrived. Now, today, the Grass/Fairy-type Tapu Bulu arrives in Legendary raids. I don't know if this thing is a pinata or if it's trying to fight me, but wow, the look of it. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Bulu's 100% IVs.

Top Tapu Bulu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Bulu counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast burn

Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave (If you can get it!)

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Poison-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire++

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Due to an overlapping weakness to Poison-types due to its dual Grass/Psychic-typing, Tapu Bulu just takes two trainers to bring it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Tapu Bulu cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!