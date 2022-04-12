Tapu Bulu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022
The Tapu rollout continues in Pokémon GO. First, we got the Electric/Fairy-type Tapu Koko as the Season of Alola rolled out. Then, a while later, the Psychic/Fairy-type Tapu Lele arrived. Now, today, the Grass/Fairy-type Tapu Bulu arrives in Legendary raids. I don't know if this thing is a pinata or if it's trying to fight me, but wow, the look of it. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Bulu's 100% IVs.
Top Tapu Bulu Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Bulu counters as such:
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast burn
- Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.
- Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave (If you can get it!)
- Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Poison-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire++
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Due to an overlapping weakness to Poison-types due to its dual Grass/Psychic-typing, Tapu Bulu just takes two trainers to bring it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Tapu Bulu cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!