Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In March 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now, one year later in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $28.08 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $19.19 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $15.27 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $12.93 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $12.04 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $11.61 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.76 Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $9.83 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $9.54 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.46

It has been one year since the Pokémon TCG kicked off a new series block with Scarlet & Violet base set. Though this card had some inflated pricing when it first dropped, it has been on the steady decline since then. Of the four main series sets and two special sets that have been released since then, Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is the lowest-valued top card of all of them.

