Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet On Release Week Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet has been released so let's see how the market is reacting to this new expansion.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet base, which came out at the end of March 2023, are doing now during the weekend of its wide release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $82.92 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $59.81 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $46.38 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $35.79 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $30.91 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $21.14 Great Tusk ex Special Illustration Rare 246/198: $59.81 Gyarados Tera ex Full Art 225/198: $18.22 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $17.87 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 254/198: $17.73 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $17.62 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $17.35 Jaq Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 250/198: $16.99 Iron Treads ex Special Illustration Rare 248/198: $16.12 Arcanine Tera ex Full Art 224/198: $13.70

While the wide release of Scarlet & Violet was just one day ago, the market has been reacting to the set for two weeks now. This is due to pre-release events introducing some of these cards onto the market. We already see the set level out early on from that initial drop which saw high prices. We are now seeing a pretty clear chase card emerge with the Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter. Let's check in again later this month to see the set's behavior more toward the end of April.