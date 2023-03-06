Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In March 2023 Bleeding Cool's Pokémon TCG Value Watch series notes the cards of Silver Tempest remaining steady in March 2023 with a few notable changes.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $181.32 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $39.45 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $38.29 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $37.65 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $32.60 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $24.63 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $19.92 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $18.81 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $17.93 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $16.95 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $12.72 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $11.21 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $11.06 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $10.11 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $9.98

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $40.84 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $17.49 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $16.68 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $14.10 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $13.72

The set's chase card, Lugia V Alternate Art, has dropped almost $20 this past month. The other higher-valued cards in the set like Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter, Unown V Alternate Art, and Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare have mostly retained their value. The Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare from the Trainer Gallery has stayed mostly steady as the most valuable TG card while Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter came out of nowhere, gaining value steadily from its initial release value of under $5.