Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out earlier this month are doing now in late November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $226.57 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $56.70 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $51.25 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $48.97 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $39.30 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $37.62 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $25.27 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $22.82 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $20.57 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $17.65 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $16.03 Lugia V 138/195: $14.44 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $14.33 Furisode Girl Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/195: $11.45 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $11.26

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $42.19 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $22.60 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $18.90 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $16.24 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $14.84

We are still in the early days of seeing Sword & Shield – Silver Temepst even out and find its longterm value, but we have to note the Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter behaving strangely. There was a bit of a "waifu" craze from 2020 – 2021, which led to many collectors buying out female-focused Full Art Trainers from the Sun & Moon era. This began to impact the value of newly released Full Art Trainers as well, with cards featuring Marnie in Sword & Shield sets in particular going wild. This craze had dramatically died down, but the Serena has now hit by far the highest we've seen a Full Art Trainer from a new set hit in quite a long time. This is well above the early numbers of the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Marnie Full Art.