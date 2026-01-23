Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes value of the September 2024 set, Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown, in January 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $72.88 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $60.70 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $32.39 Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $30.36 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $21.53 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $16.32 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $14.56 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $12.15 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $9.93 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $9.37 Milcery Illustration Rare 152/142: $8.99 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $8.98 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $8.04 Gulpin Illustration Rare 154/142: $7.60 Joltik Illustration Rare 150/142: $5.57

It has been a while since we've checked in on Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, and two cards are notably up. Squirtle Illustration Rare and Bulbasaur Illustration Rare both saw growth, $18 and $11 respectively, showing that it's pretty hard to beat a Kanto Secret Rare… especially if the card features a starter Pokémon.

